NHTSA Recalls: February 19, 2018

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Triple E Recreational Vehicles is recalling certain 2002-2009 Invitation and Embassy recreational vehicles, 2002-2012 Regency, Regal, Senator and Topaz recreational vehicles, 2002-2010 Signature, Commander and Empress recreational vehicles, 2005-2013 Regency GT recreational vehicles, 2008-2013 Free Flight, Serenity (S24CB), Liberio (L24CB) and Free Spirit recreational vehicles and 2010-2013 Unity recreational vehicles. These motorhomes are equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers that may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models visit: https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2017/RMISC-17E062-5427.pdf

Triple E will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 26, 2018. Owners may contact Kidde customer service at 855-262-3540 or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#8894-1.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.