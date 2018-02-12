NHTSA Recalls: February 12, 2018

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Entegra Coach is recalling certain 2015-2016 Aspire and 2017-2018 Insignia motorhomes built on a Spartan chassis. The air brake supply reservoir is less than 12 times the combined volume of air for all service brake chambers. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 121, “Air Brake Systems.” The undersized air brake supply reservoir may provide an insufficient air supply to properly operate the brakes during repetitive brake applications, reducing braking performance and increasing the risk of a crash. Entegra will notify owners, and Spartan service centers will replace the current air supply reservoir with one that has twice the capacity, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 30, 2018. Owners may contact Spartan Chassis at 800-543-4277 or Entegra customer service at 800-517-9137.

Forest River Inc. is recalling certain 2018 Georgetown recreational vehicles, models GTA36D7 and GTA34P7. These vehicles have 18-gauge wires connected to a 30-amp circuit breaker. 18-gauge wires cannot handle the potential amp draw, possibly resulting in the wires melting and increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will connect the 18-gauge wiring to an additional circuit breaker that will be installed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 28, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 68-0623.

Jayco Inc. is recalling certain 2017 Precept motorhomes. The brake Hydraulic Electronic Control Units (HECU) on these vehicles may be missing valve block ball plugs, potentially causing a brake fluid leak or air ingestion during electronic brake distribution and/or ABS activation. A brake fluid leak or air ingestion can lengthen the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Jayco will notify owners, and Ford dealers will inspect the hydraulic block and replace the HECU if the ball plugs are present, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 30, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 800-517-9137.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.