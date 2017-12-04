NHTSA Recalls: December 4, 2017

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Entegra Coach is recalling certain 2016-2018 Aspire, Anthem, Cornerstone and Insignia motorhomes. The vehicles have lights that do not include reflectors and the vehicle does not have separate reflectors. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” Without the required reflectors, the motorhome may be less visible to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. Entegra will notify owners, and dealers will install compliant reflectors, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 21, 2017. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 800-945-4787. Entegra’s number for this recall is 9903363.

Forest River Inc. is recalling certain 2017-2018 Dynamax Isata vehicles, models ISC36DSD, ISC35DBD and ISC36DSD4X4, built on RAM chassis equipped with Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel engines that have Concentric-brand water pumps without a vent hole. These water pumps may leak coolant. The leaking water pump can increase the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners and Chrysler/RAM dealers will replace the water pumps, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 8, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 574-262-3474 extension 212, or Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Forest River’s number for this recall is 55-0564.

Newell Coach Corp. is recalling certain 2017-2018 P50 coaches. These coaches have 100-amp self-resetting circuit breakers that may trip unexpectedly, causing a loss of essential coach chassis systems such as ignition power, head lights, tail lights and wipers. If the circuit breaker trips there is an increased risk of a crash. Newell will notify owners and will replace the 100-amp breaker with a 120-amp breaker, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 5, 2017. Owners may contact Newell customer service at 888-363-9355.

REV Recreation Group is recalling certain 2017-2018 Fleetwood Jamboree and Holiday Rambler Vesta motorhomes. The hydraulic leveling system lines may not be properly secured, allowing them to contact the axle or the chassis drive train components, possibly resulting in a hydraulic fluid leak. A leaking hydraulic fuel line can increase the risk of a fire or a crash. REV will notify owners, and dealers will secure the hydraulic lines with insulated clamps as necessary, replacing any damaged hydraulic lines, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 29, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 171102REV.

Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2018 Ace, Axis, Hurricane, Windsport and Vegas motorhomes. The wiring for the trailer lights may have been inserted into the wrong locations of the trailer lighting socket causing the trailer lights to not function properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” If the trailer lights do not function as intended, it can increase the risk of a crash. Thor has notified owners and dealers will re-wire a new connector, free of charge. The recall began on November 21, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000148.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.