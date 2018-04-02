NHTSA Recalls: April 2, 2018

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Lazy Daze Inc. is recalling certain 2012-2017 24′ Twin King (24TK), 24′ Front Lounge (24FL), 24′ Front Dinette (24FD), 27′ Mid-Bath (27MB), 27′ Rear Bath (27RB), 27′ Rear Kitchen (27RK), 31′ Island Bed (31IB), and 31′ Twin Bed (31TB) motorhomes equipped with certain Plastic-Handle Fire Extinguishers or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. In the event of a fire, if the fire extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models visit: https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2017/RMISC-17E062-5427.pdf

Lazy Daze will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde to get a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 2, 2018. Owners may contact Lazy Daze customer service at 909-627-1103 or Kidde customer service at 855-271-0773 or they may also visit www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

REV Recreation Group is recalling certain 2018 American Coach American Dream and American Revolution motorhomes; Fleetwood Discovery, Discovery LXE, Pace Arrow and Pace Arrow LXE motorhomes; Holiday Rambler Endeavor, Endeavor XE, Navigator and Navigator XE motorhomes; and Monaco Marquis and Signature motorhomes equipped with an Aurora heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. The wires for the HVAC system potentiometer may become disconnected from the quick connect terminals. If the potentiometer wires detach and are reconnected incorrectly, there is an increased risk of a fire. REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the potentiometer and solder the wires or replace the control panel, if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 14, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 180315REV.

