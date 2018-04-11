NHTSA Recalls: April 11, 2018

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Newmar Corporation is recalling certain 2014-2017 Newmar Ventana, 2011-2017 Newmar Dutch Star, and 2011-2014 Newmar Mountain Aire vehicles, built on Freightliner XBR chassis and equipped with Cummins ISL engines. The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak. If the power steering hose contacts the power stud causing a power steering fluid leak, additional steering effort may be needed, increasing the risk of a crash, or an electrical arc may occur, increasing the risk of a fire. Newmar will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will reroute the power steering hose, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 25, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is FL-762.

Newmar also is recalling certain 2018-2019 Newmar New Aire motorhomes built on Daimler Trucks FCCC XCS chassis equipped with wheels that have Freightliner-logo shaped holes. These wheels have a valve stem stabilizer that may dislodge and damage the valve stem. Valve stem damage can result in loss of air pressure in the inner tire, causing an overload of the outer tire and increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks dealers will inspect and replace the inner wheel valve stem stabilizer, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 4, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 18V-194.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2018 Fleetwood Axon and Pulse, Holiday Rambler Reno and Prodigy, Monaco Marquis and American Coach American Dream motorhomes; 2017-2018 Fleetwood Bounder, Discovery, Discovery LXE, Flair, Jamboree, Southwind, Pace Arrow, Pace Arrow LXE and Storm motorhomes; Holiday Rambler Admiral XE, Endeavor, Endeavor XE, Navigator XE, Navigator, Vacationer, Vacationer XE and Vesta and American Coach American Eagle motorhomes; and 2017 Holiday Rambler Scepter, Monaco Diplomat, and American Coach American Revolution motorhomes. The mounting screws for the satellite dish may not have been fastened through the sheet steel reinforcement, possibly allowing the satellite dish to detach from the roof while driving. If the satellite dish detaches from the roof while driving, it can increase the risk of a crash or injury. REV will notify owners, and dealers will re-secure the satellite dish to the roof with a metal reinforcement, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 25, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 180322REV. Note: This recall supersedes recall 17V-802. Any vehicle repaired under that campaigned is not included in this one as the remedy for both recalls is the same.

Winnebago Industries Inc. is recalling certain 2018-2019 Winnebago Intent motorhomes. The top mounting screws for the exterior rearview mirrors may not be installed correctly, possibly resulting in the mirrors falling off while driving. If the mirrors fall off while driving, it can increase the risk of a crash. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will check the location of the mirror and remove and reinstall it to the correct location, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 30, 2018. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 641-585-6939 or 800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 149.

