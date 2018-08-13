New Waterpark at Lake George

Lake George RV Park has opened a new 1.5-acre aquatic park called Cascade Cove. The campground is located in Lake George, New York, and sits on more than 120 acres. It offers 400 campsites with full hookups, cable TV and Wi-Fi. The new waterpark features an 83-by-36-foot ADA accessible pool, zero-entry heated pool and therapeutic spa cluster, as well as a family-friendly spray pad with over 32 interactive spray nozzles, enclosed super slide and drenching dumping bucket. Cascade Cove is accessible exclusively to registered guests of the camping resort and will remain open daily through the Adirondack Nationals Car Show weekend in September and reopen in early May next season. The park’s indoor heated pool and spa cluster will remain open for the remainder of the camping season, which concludes on Columbus Day in October. Camping reservations can be made by phone, at 518-792-3775, or online at www.lakegeorgervpark.com.