Erwin Hymer Group North America debuts a trio of new offerings at the Hershey RV Show this week.

Hymer’s Aktiv 2.0 loft, shown above, is a game changer for families looking to get into the Class B lifestyle, as it comfortably sleeps up to six people. The motorhome offers all the luxuries found in the traditional Hymer Aktiv 2.0 (check out MotorHome’s road test of the Atkiv), but with the added benefit of more sleeping options in the pop-top loft area. The spacious loft area has zippered screen windows to allow fresh air in when needed or close them fully for a great night’s sleep.

First Sprinter-based Model Under the Hymer Brand

The Hymer Aktiv S is built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 chassis and is the first Sprinter model for the Hymer brand in North America. The floorplan is similar to the Aktiv model on the RAM ProMaster chassis, with a second-row seating bench, full kitchen galley on the curbside, full bathroom with shower and cassette toilet, and a flip-up bed with loads of storage. The interior color palette is a new one for the Hymer line and features warm gray-tone fabrics that complement the rig’s light-buttercream cabinets.

Also new this year for Hymer is the American Fastbacks Jeeps, which have been certified by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association as full-camping models. Built on the Jeep Sports Chassis, these vehicles are built for the great outdoors and are equipped with a rear kitchen galley, custom interior bed cushion, rooftop tent and upgraded rugged parts. The all-new Badlands model, shown above, is a fully self-contained modern overland camper with an electric push-button, pop-up rooftop tent. The tent makes the Badlands large enough to sleep four people — it also has room for two people to sleep inside the Jeep in a comfortable second-row sleeping configuration. This unit comes equipped with a stainless-steel sink, refrigeration and two-burner propane stove. The Badlands takes off road camping to a new level.

