Grand Coach Changes Name to Dolphin Motor Coach

Grand Coach, whose Class B motorhome offerings currently include Dolphin, CapeCod, DayTraveler, Signature Series and National Traveller, will now be known as Dolphin Motor Coach. “Due to the initial success and recognition of the Dolphin brand, Grand Coach has renamed the company to further leverage that brand equity. Our new company name is Dolphin Motor Coach,” said Darryl Connors, President and CEO of the manufacturer. “We will continue to build on the 53 years of Dolphins history and brand recognition,” said Connors, who added that the company has plans to include new offerings of Sea Breeze, Marlin, Tropical Breeze and Honey designations. As of the announcement, the company’s website remains www.grand-coach.com, but will eventually be renamed www.dolphinmotorcoach.com.