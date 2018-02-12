Grand Coach, whose Class B motorhome offerings currently include Dolphin, CapeCod, DayTraveler, Signature Series and National Traveller, will now be known as Dolphin Motor Coach. “Due to the initial success and recognition of the Dolphin brand, Grand Coach has renamed the company to further leverage that brand equity. Our new company name is Dolphin Motor Coach,” said Darryl Connors, President and CEO of the manufacturer. “We will continue to build on the 53 years of Dolphins history and brand recognition,” said Connors, who added that the company has plans to include new offerings of Sea Breeze, Marlin, Tropical Breeze and Honey designations. As of the announcement, the company’s website remains www.grand-coach.com, but will eventually be renamed www.dolphinmotorcoach.com.
Home Motorhomes Motorhome News Grand Coach Changes Name to Dolphin Motor Coach
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Products
Silky Smooth
When waking up a motorhome from its long winter’s nap, one of the things that should be on your checklist is lubricating the window...
SmartFit Premium Pet Seat Covers are Pet Protection
We love bringing our four-legged friends along for the ride, but the mess — and the damage — that can occur is often difficult...
Redzone Portable Gas Grill is a Tailgating King
Bringing along your grill is great for campsite barbecues, but the storage space it requires may have you thinking twice. With the Redzone Portable...