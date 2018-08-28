Fall Camping Fun

Celebrate the first day of autumn with a weekend of family activities.

Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport, Maine, is hosting its first annual “Great Maine Camp Out” weekend September 22-23. In alignment with the Fall Equinox, campers and glampers of all ages can spend the night, learn tips for campfire cooking, swap stories by the fire and more. Weekend events include:

Kids Scavenger Hunt

Crafts & Story Hour

Burger Bash

Campfire Cooking

S’mores Recipe Contest and Group Bonfire

On September 22, nightly rates start at $59 for RV sites; book two nights and get the third night free by using the code FALL.

Located minutes from Goose Rocks Beach in charming Kennebunkport, Sandy Pines Campground provides an experience that is authentically Maine, embodying the best of the Pine Tree State’s coast – natural beauty, salty breezes and a small-town ambiance. New England charm is infused throughout the grounds, from the rustic Grand Lodge to the General Store stocked with Maine provisions, including a section solely for s’mores creations, and a multitude of outdoor activities. For more information, visit www.sandypinescamping.com.