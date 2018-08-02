Cava Robles Reduces Rates For CA Wildfire Victims

Cava Robles RV Resort in Paso Robles, California, is offering anybody affected by the ongoing wildfires a 20 percent discount. “We just want to let them know we care,” said Lisa Harold, vice president of resort operations and sales for the Signature Sun RV resort. Harold notes that Cava Robles is hundreds of miles from any active fire areas, so guests can take comfort knowing they will be breathing clear air.

Cava Robles Resort offers a wide range of full-hookup sites on oversized slabs for RVs up to 70 feet in length. Additional sites include stand-alone studio, and one- and two-bedroom furnished cottages. Harold said that even though it is high season at the resort, there are RV site and cottage reservations available.

Reservations can be made online here and by using code 18CA20RV for RV sites (18CA20VR for vacation rentals). Reservations may also be made over the phone at (844) 641-5093.

For more information on Cava Robles RV Resort, click here.