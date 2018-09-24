All-New Winnebagos

By
MotorHome Staff
-
2019 Winnebago Porto
The all-new 2019 Winnebago Porto comes in standard and deluxe exterior graphics. The Canyon Deluxe is shown here.

Brand-new additions to Winnebago’s lineup — the compact Porto and Vita Class C motorhomes.

These Class C diesel motorhomes are built on the fuel-sipping, fun-to-drive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, and offer the quality RVers have come to expect from Winnebago at an affordable price. Both the Porto and Vita motorhomes offer a 3.0L 6-cylinder, 188-horsepower, turbodiesel engine with 5-speed automatic tip-shift transmission; adaptive ESP technology; hydraulic brakes with ABS; and an 11,030-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR).

2019 VITA Canyon exterior
2019 VITA Canyon exterior with standard graphics.

Other notable features include best-in-class storage; a new, quiet and durable Supershell composite sleeper deck; a new prewired track and roof panel for Wi-Fi and cellular boost antenna systems; and industry-leading off-the-grid capabilities.

Inside, the Class C’s boast a 7-foot height for easy maneuverability and a galley equipped with abundant counterspace, a double sink, ample storage and a panoramic window. The Vita and Porto are available in two floorplans – the 24F and 24P.

2019 Porto 24F floorplan
2019 Porto 24F floorplan
2019 Porto 24P floorplan
2019 Porto 24P floorplan

“At under 25 feet, the Vita and Porto allow you the freedom to explore everything from a major metropolitan area to a remote forest,” said Russ Garfin, product manager for the company. “Throughout the coaches, we have implemented features for customers who are looking for a high-quality, easy to drive, durable and efficient base camp to support mobile and active lifestyles.” For more information, go to www.winnebago.com

RELATED ARTICLESMore from MotorHome

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here