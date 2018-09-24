All-New Winnebagos

Brand-new additions to Winnebago’s lineup — the compact Porto and Vita Class C motorhomes.

These Class C diesel motorhomes are built on the fuel-sipping, fun-to-drive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, and offer the quality RVers have come to expect from Winnebago at an affordable price. Both the Porto and Vita motorhomes offer a 3.0L 6-cylinder, 188-horsepower, turbodiesel engine with 5-speed automatic tip-shift transmission; adaptive ESP technology; hydraulic brakes with ABS; and an 11,030-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR).

Other notable features include best-in-class storage; a new, quiet and durable Supershell composite sleeper deck; a new prewired track and roof panel for Wi-Fi and cellular boost antenna systems; and industry-leading off-the-grid capabilities.

Inside, the Class C’s boast a 7-foot height for easy maneuverability and a galley equipped with abundant counterspace, a double sink, ample storage and a panoramic window. The Vita and Porto are available in two floorplans – the 24F and 24P.

“At under 25 feet, the Vita and Porto allow you the freedom to explore everything from a major metropolitan area to a remote forest,” said Russ Garfin, product manager for the company. “Throughout the coaches, we have implemented features for customers who are looking for a high-quality, easy to drive, durable and efficient base camp to support mobile and active lifestyles.” For more information, go to www.winnebago.com