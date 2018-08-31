Airstream Unveils New Motorhome

The Silver Bullet company expands its Touring Coach lineup with the launch of the all-new Interstate Nineteen.

What could be better than an Airstream motorhome? One that’s only 19.5 feet long! The iconic RV manufacturer recently announced the debut of its newest touring coach, the 2019 Interstate Nineteen, featuring car-like performance and safety.

This easy-to-drive, and park, Class B motorhome rides on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 chassis and is equipped with a 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel engine with an estimated fuel economy of more than 18 mpg on the highway. Notable Mercedes safety features include collision prevention assist, lane keeping assistant, side- and rear-view camera assist, load adaptive electronic stability program, high-beam assist, headlamp cleaning system and automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Inside the all-new Interstate Nineteen is a power rear sofa that converts into a 66-by-73-inch bed, a wet bath, adjustable LED lighting, power shades throughout and Ultraleather seating. The Class B also features Dupont Corian countertops and customizable cabinetry crafted from Italian wood. The motorhome boasts an advanced entertainment system that includes in-dash multimedia with satellite and HD radio; smartphone connectivity and charging ports for devices; and an HD LED widescreen TV and an in-motion local TV antenna. Interstate Nineteen also comes with a Truma furnace and water heater offering continuous hot water, marine plank-style flooring for easy cleaning and Airstream’s signature aluminum ceiling and trim throughout.

Looks like good things do come in small packages. The Nineteen’s MSRP is $149,240.

Airstream, 877-596-6111, www.airstream.com