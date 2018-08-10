Airstream Honors Veterans and First Responders

A new factory-rebate program from Airstream

Airstream is honoring military personnel and first responders with Airstream Salute, a new program designed to help those who give so much realize their dreams of outdoor adventure.

“The men and women of our military and our first responders protect the freedom we enjoy. Airstream knows that saying, ‘Thank you for your service,’ is not enough. We want to enable them to explore and enjoy the country they serve so well in the special ways made possible by our recreational vehicles,’ said Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler.

The Airstream Salute program offers eligible military personnel and first responders factory rebates on the full range of new Airstream products.

Airstream Salute is available to United States active duty military personnel, veterans, retirees, members of the National Guard and reserves, certain military spouses and dependents, EMTs, firefighters and members of law enforcement. Those interested can confirm their eligibility by completing a short form on Airstream.com. Qualified participants will receive an Airstream Salute certificate for use at Airstream dealerships. Full program details can be found at airstream.com/salute.