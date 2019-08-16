This year’s annual RVIA California RV Show has moved from Pomona to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

RV enthusiasts can save time and money by purchasing tickets online now for the 67th Annual RVIA California RV Show, which comes for the first time to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, October 4 through 13. The show is produced by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA).

“The biggest RV show on the West Coast is only a few weeks away in a brand-new location,” said RVIA Show Manager Tom Gaither. “We’re sure to have high attendance numbers this year and don’t want our guests to have to stand in line at the box office.”

By purchasing advance tickets, guests will be assured to see new 2020 model year RVs, ranging from pop-ups to million-dollar Class A models, as well as the popular Class B and C motorhome offerings. For those who love toy haulers and travel trailers, a wide selection of sizes and styles will also be on display at the California RV Show.

“With over 40 manufacturers showcasing a 1,000 new RVs available for purchase, a tent filled with aftermarket accessories, plus plenty of other attractions, it’s sure to be an RVers candy store,” said Gaither. “Get your tickets now.”

Visit https://www.californiarvshow.org to save $2 per ticket. Parking is free.

About the RVIA California RV Show

Founded in 1952, this is the longest-running RV Show on the West Coast. The RVIA is the national trade association representing recreation vehicle (RV) manufacturers and their component parts suppliers who together build more than 98 percent of all RVs produced in the United States. As the RV industry continued to grow and the demand from consumers increased, it was necessary that the RVIA California RV Show move to a better venue at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. It’s the same show, new location.