World of Color

With the variety of tire-pressure monitoring devices on the market, selecting the right one may be a difficult proposition. Truck System Technologies (TST) has introduced a new Full Color Wide Screen Display, which is the only TPMS color display available to consumers as of press time, according to the company. The monitor can be used with all of TST’s existing 507-Series sensors, and is designed to monitor tire pressure and temperature of one primary vehicle and up to four towables — and as many as 110 total tires — at a range from 0 to 214 PSI (the sensors report while stationary or in motion). Unlike the previous TST black-and-white display that only indicated whether a problem was occurring with one of the tires, the new color display informs users of problems through audio and visual alerts. Another notable function of the new display system is the autosensing feature, which allows drivers to easily change dinghy vehicles or monitor when running solo. MSRP: $99 for the display only; kits with sensors and display start at $349.

Truck System Technologies | 770-889-9102 | www.tsttruck.com