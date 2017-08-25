Wonder Bras

Looking to help your motorhome stand out from the crowd, while adding a layer of protection to the front end of your coach? Active RV Upholstery offers more than 450 patterns of Class A motorhome bras. The bras are constructed with 22-ounce vinyl and fasten to the motorhome using twist fasteners across the top and along the sides. The bottom edge is secured with proprietary self-tensioning hooks. The bra is fortified by covering running lights (where possible) with marine-grade clear vinyl designed for full-time use on the open sea. Air intakes are protected with the same style bug screen used over radiators on big-rig trucks. By closing off and reinforcing these openings, the body of the bra is kept snug, greatly reducing vibrations and preventing debris from getting behind it. All Active RV Upholstery bras come with a five-year warranty against defects in material and workmanship. MSRP: $649.

Active RV Upholstery | 800-393-2169 | www.rvbras.com