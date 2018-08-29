Water Works

Contaminants from the campground’s city water hookup can adversely affect the water’s taste. APAPure 2 is an under-the-counter water filter that provides clean drinking water by eliminating 99.99 percent of bacteria, viruses and microorganisms using what the company calls Quantum Disinfection technology (it also filters chlorine and chloramines).

Unlike existing disinfectant methods — which include ultraviolet irradiation, chlorination and reverse osmosis systems — the ApaPure 2 doesn’t require electricity, doesn’t use chemicals, doesn’t require a plumber to install and doesn’t need maintenance, according to the company.

The ApaPure 2 comes with a simple mounting bracket and an easy to attach and replace cartridge, and is said to only require a single screwdriver for installation.

The ApaPure 2 is NSF-certified and FDA-compliant, and is made in the USA. MSRP: $299

LifeSource Water Systems | 773-769-7366 | www.lifesourcewater.com