Upgrade Your RV’s TV

Furrion’s 50-inch LED takes movie night to new heights.

Watching TV in your motorhome has become a true theater-like experience. Furrion’s new 50-inch UHD TV features a bright picture in sublime 1080p, Ultra 4K HD beauty. The TV features Furrion’s Vibrationsmart and Cinesmart technology, making it ideal for use in an RV. Inputs include three HDMI ports and a USB slot so users can enjoy personal photos, music or movies. The Unismart remote is compatible with other Furrion components like DVD players and stereo head units. At just over 33 pounds, the TV is perfect for mounting on a motorhome wall. And, its 178-degree viewing angle offers a prime view from anywhere in the coach. MSRP: $758.95.

Furrion | 888-354-5792, www.furrion.com