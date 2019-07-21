Two-stage Convenience

Awnings by Zip Dee now offers the Century 2, a roof-mounted awning designed to add awning strength without overextending into neighboring RV sites. The first stage extends 3 feet, 6 inches — enough to cover the slideouts — while the second stage extends an additional 6½ feet. Support is via arms with triple cables, while more than 100 colors and patterns of Sunbrella fabric keep you made in the shade. Sizes range from 16½ feet in length up to 23 feet. MSRP starts at $7,500.

Awnings by Zip Dee | 800-338-2378