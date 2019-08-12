New multistage chargers from REDARC use solar power for motorhome house batteries

Need to keep your motorhome’s house batteries charged? REDARC’s Dual-Input BCDC in-vehicle battery chargers provide multistage charging while driving. Designed for any vehicle with a secondary battery bank that can be charged by the engine alternator, the 12-volt DC, 25-amp BCDC1225D ($369.96) and the 12-volt DC, 40-amp BCDC1240D ($429.72) feature a fully integrated MPPT solar-panel regulator for efficient charging from a solar array (and can charge simultaneously with the alternator). The compact chargers can be mounted in a variety of locations in the motorhome, and include features like fully sealed electronics and fan-free cooling. All REDARC products come with a two-year warranty and a helpful technical support service.

REDARC | 704-247-5150, www.redarcelectronics.com