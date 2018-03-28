Sound Waves

ASA Electronics has unveiled a new sleek-looking two-way speaker for motorhome applications. The Jensen JWMS350 two-way panel speaker has been engineered to offer improved sound and seamless RV installation. The JWMS350 can be installed either horizontally or vertically to pair up with Jensen’s JWM60A and JWM70A wall-mount stereos, though it will also work with most existing systems. The speaker features a single-hole surface mount with hidden screws, making for a professional-looking installation, while the one-piece metal grille adds to the clean lines and high-end aesthetics.

The 12-watt speaker utilizes a 3-inch woofer and ½-inch tweeter while offering a frequency response of 70Hz-20KHz, making it a great choice to pick up the highs and lows associated with general TV viewing as well as a Hollywood blockbuster. The JWMS350 is sold individually and measures 7 inches wide by 3¾ inches long by a bit more than 1½ inches deep. MSRP: $15.99.

ASA Electronics | 877-305-0445 | www.asaelectronics.com