Silver Streaker

Airstream has partnered with Pedego Electric Bikes to offer the new Pedego Airstream Electric Bike. Propelled by Pedego’s rugged motors and powered by strong lithium batteries, the Airstream bikes are available in the company’s classic brushed-aluminum style, and feature Airstream’s name on the chain guard as well as the company’s badge for the front emblem. In addition, the bikes feature classic and step-through designs with a stylish 26-inch frame; wide, swept-back handlebars that promote a comfortable upright riding position; a 48-volt lightweight lithium battery providing an average of 25 to 60 miles distance per charge; five levels of automatic pedal assist mode and a twist-and-go throttle for full power on demand; and an LCD display with USB charging port for a phone and other devices. The bikes are available at Airstream dealerships and Pedego stores. MSRP: Starts at $2,995.

Pedego | 800-646-8604 | www.pedegoelectricbikes.com/airstream