Silky Smooth

When waking up a motorhome from its long winter’s nap, one of the things that should be on your checklist is lubricating the window and slideout tracks to ensure smooth operation. 3-IN-ONE, a division of WD-40, has introduced two new products that help these components open and close freely. 3-IN-ONE RVcare Slide-Out Silicone Lube makes deploying (and retracting) slideouts easy by lubricating, waterproofing and safeguarding against rust and corrosion. Quick-drying 3-IN-ONE RVcare Window & Track Dry Lube reduces friction and wear, while protecting against corrosion, according to the manufacturer. Both products have been formulated so as to not attract harmful dirt and debris. They are also storage-friendly; 3-IN-ONE RVcare Slide-out Silicone Lube comes in an 11-ounce can, while Window & Track Dry Lube comes in a 10-ounce can. The products are available online and in stores like Walmart. MSRP: $5.84 each

3-IN-ONE | 888-324-7596 | www.3inone.com