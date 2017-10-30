Show Me the Way

Rand McNally has announced a lineup of three new RV-specific devices designed to make traveling the country easier than ever. All three devices include Rand McNally’s navigation designed for 11 types of RVs and conventional automobiles, and also feature lifetime maps and millions of RV-friendly locations and amenities, according to the company. The OverDryve 7 RV (MSRP: $399.99) combines advanced navigation for RVs, a full Android tablet, voice assistance, a built-in dash cam, hands-free calling and texting, music streaming and more. The RV Tablet 70 (MSRP: $299.99) comes with a built-in dash cam and a video-input option for adding a rearview camera. As a tablet, it can be used to browse the web, check email and play games. Travelers can also manage and plan trips with the built-in TripMaker app and on-board Road Atlas. The entry-level RVND 7 GPS (MSRP: $199.99) is equipped with RV-centric points of interest, campgrounds and exclusive trip content.

