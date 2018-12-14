Furrion helps RV owners stay connected on the road.

We all depend on a reliable signal and Wi-Fi routing for many of our everyday activities, from watching TV to checking emails to keeping up with social media. Furrion has announced two products designed to work together to keep the stream strong and buffer-free. The Access ($109.95) is a 360-degree rooftop-mounted device featuring dual 4G antennas for a strong signal. The LTE Wi-Fi Router ($349.95) provides speeds up to 150Mbps has a 4G booster for improved signal strength in a range of up to 400 feet. It is equipped with a 2-GB Ethernet connection to easily provide wired connections to multiple devices. Both products have been designed to work in tandem with Furrion flexible full-coverage 4G LTE data plans.

