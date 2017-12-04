RV Tank Monitoring Simplified

To make keeping an eye on tank levels easier than ever, Garnet Instruments Limited has announced its new 709-BTP3 RV tank monitor.

This new gauge features Bluetooth wireless technology, which allows owners to check their motorhome’s tank levels via their smartphone or tablet thanks to a free downloadable app available on the App store and Google Play. The 709-BTP3 gauge monitors battery voltage, freshwater and holding tanks, and connects to the LP-gas sensor, plus it includes a water pump switch. The 709-BTP3 is accurate to 3⁄8 of an inch, according to the company, and only requires two wires to connect the sensors to the display. The sensors adhere externally to the holding tanks, so there is no impact from sewage buildup on the sensors, resulting in a more accurate reading. The sensors are designed to be shortened with the option to stack two sensors for larger tanks. MSRP: $449.

Garnet Instruments | 800-617-7384 | www.rvgauge.com