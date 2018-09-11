RV Galley Gear

Furrion’s dual-burner induction cooktop delivers maximum performance and efficiency in your motorhome’s kitchen.

Now you can cook like a pro in your motorhome. Furrion’s induction cooktop offers dual 7-inch cooking zones with a warming function, auto shutoff and a hot-surface indicator. There’s also an integrated timer and 11 temperature-control settings. The cooktop is finished in ceramic black glass for a contemporary look and feel. At less than 25 inches long and about 2½ inches deep, the cooktop should easily slide in to your motorhome’s existing cutout. The electric cooktop is rated at a maximum of 15 amps, with a load of 1,800 watts. MSRP: $459.95.

Furrion | 888-354-5792, www.furrion.com