Pump it Up! New Line of Inflators from VIAIR

VIAIR has announced a new line of portable tire inflators designed specifically for RVs. The four RVS tire inflators are the only portable compressors on the market that are capable of inflating RV tires up to 130 psi, according to the company. Each inflator comes equipped with a hose long enough to reach all the tires, a convenient carry bag and all necessary accessories. The new RVS line includes: 89P-RVS (for Class B motorhomes), 300P-RVS (for towables), 400P-RVS (for Class C motorhomes) and the 450P-RVS (for Class A motorhomes). MSRP ranges from $82.95-$424.95.

VIAIR Corp. | 949-585-0011