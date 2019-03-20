Power By Yamaha: Efficiency and Technology Combined

Yamaha Motor Corp. USA introduces the all-new EF2200iS portable inverter generator. The 55-pound EF2200iS is powered by a high-output MZ80 OHV, air-cooled, single cylinder four-stroke engine to deliver a maximum 2,200 watts, with a maximum current of 18.3 amps at 120 volts. The MZ80 offers improved fuel efficiency and can run continuously for 10.5 hours at a ¼-rated load, according to the company. Its efficiency, combined with Yamaha Quiet Technology, reduces noise levels to 57-65 dBA at a ¼-rated load. An LED-illuminated control panel makes it easy to check the status of the generator, and starting and stopping the unit is simple with the new Yamaha Smart Dial. The EF2200iS is also equipped with Yamaha’s Smart Throttle, which is a load-sensing control that allows greater fuel efficiency and noise reduction. MSRP: $1,099.

More Information

Yamaha Motor Corp. USA