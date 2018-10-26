Pet Pail from Pet Partners Worldwide
Pet Pail from Pet Partners WorldwideMotorhome owners who travel with pets know that the accessories for their four-legged friends can take up a lot of storage space, not to mention the additional expense of purchasing bowls, toys and waste bags. Pet Partners Worldwide has an all-in-one solution called the Pet Pail. The Pet Pail is a self-contained tote that includes 10 must-have items for Fido: a leash (the shoulder strap), bowls, food storage, feeder bags, waste bag dispenser, collar (the handle), no-spill pet feeder, pet-food can covers and a wet-food cooler — all in a stylish heavy-duty plastic enclosure with rubberized edges. Extras include additional waste bags and a set of dedicated leashes. It comes with a 1-year limited replacement warranty. MSRP: $59.99.

Pet Partners Worldwide | https://mypetpail.com

