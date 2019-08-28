Garmin introduces the new RV 785 GPS navigator that offers RV-specific navigation and a built-in dash camera. The RV 785 features a high-resolution 7-inch display and the built-in camera records any incidents while also allowing for driver assistance features including lane departure and forward collision warnings. A customizable motorhome profile stores the size and weight of the RV, so drivers receive routes that take into account weight limits, steep grades, restricted space and more. The RV 785 also gives drivers access to RV-specific points of interest, and comes preloaded with a directory of RV parks and services, plus Garmin traffic, a database of notable sites, a U.S. National Parks directory, TripAdvisor traveler ratings and millions of Foursquare points of interest. And, with the Garmin Drive app on a compatible smart device, drivers are treated to live traffic updates, advanced weather forecasts, photoLive traffic cameras and even hands-free calling. MSRP: $499.99.