Motorhome Battery Upgrade

Trojan Battery Co. announces the Trillium line of Intelligent Lithium batteries. With life expectancy of more than 5,000 cycles, Trillium batteries maximize total energy throughout and lower lifetime operating costs, according to the company. Trillium batteries feature automotive-grade safety components, CAN-bus communication and an integrated state-of-charge indicator. Microprocessor-based intelligence allows for real-time state-of-charge, state-of-health analytics and enhanced control algorithms. Trillium’s electronic controls allow for the use of most existing lead-acid chargers, according to the company. Contact local Trojan dealers for pricing.

Trojan Battery Co. | 800-423-6569