Monitor Wizard

Monitoring the levels of a motorhome’s battery banks is a critical part of the motorhome lifestyle, especially while boondocking. To make the process easy, Thornwave offers the BT-DCPM power manager/battery monitor that allows for a handy user interface via Bluetooth on the user’s smart device. The BT-DCPM features a battery fuel-gauge function (keeps track of the battery state-of-charge in percentage) and a low-voltage disconnect (if the battery voltage drops below a specified threshold), among other functions. Additional benefits include password protection, at-a-glance battery levels and battery fuel gauge statistics, including discharge in amp-hours and number of full cycles. More functions are being added via firmware upgrades that users can apply from their smart devices over Bluetooth. MSRP: $89.99.

Thornwave Labs | 888-399-9283 | www.thornwave.com/products-btdcpm