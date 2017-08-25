LarryAlert: Wireless Security

The pocket-size LarryAlert connected alert device keeps a watchful eye on your stuff when you can’t. The rugged, weather-resistant unit creates an invisible shield around motorized toys and equipment, instantly communicating intrusion or theft via a downloadable smartphone app available on Google Play or the Apple App Store. When someone enters the 3D-radar-protected area, the alarm mode is triggered, and a burst of 15 photos is sent to the owner’s smartphone via long-range Wi-Fi. Siren mode can be programmed to activate when the protected area is breached, or the device can be kept silent. Photos can also be taken manually, and a record of the alarm is stored on the device and in the photo library.

MSRP: $149 | 805-275-0190 | www.larryalert.com