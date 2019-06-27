Considering the limited storage space in a motorhome, a conventional ladder may seem like a luxury item. But when that one item can perform triple duty as a stepladder, leaning ladder and extension ladder, it becomes worth its weight in gold. And, the King Kombo Industrial 6-10 foot ladder weighs only 23 pounds, stores at just over 6 feet long (and 2 feet wide at the base), and can extend up to 12 feet 8 inches, meaning the precarious trek to the roof up the skinny ladder on the rear of the motorhome is a thing of the past. Rated for 375 pounds, the King Kombo features fiberglass rails, a rotating wall pad to allow for safe use on motorhome side walls and palm buttons for easy adjustment. And it’s backed by a 1-year limited warranty.

MSRP: $246.99 | King Kombo, a division of Little Giant Ladder Systems