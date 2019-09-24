Kijaro Rocks Your Campfire with Comfort and Style

Relaxing by the campfire is one of the finer points of the motorhome lifestyle, but the picnic table at the campsite is often uncomfortable for extended (or even short-term) lounging. That makes bringing along your own chairs a must, and Kijaro offers a folding rocker chair for homestyle comfort. The Rok-it portable rocking chair is said to fold up easily and comes with an attached carrying strap as well as a carrying bag. The chair weighs only 14½ pounds and is outfitted with padded armrests, a flip-out cup-holder and a mesh back for maximum ventilation. Rok-it chairs are made with a durable steel frame and polyester fabric, and are rated for up to 250 pounds. Available in Maldives Blue or Hallett Peak Gray (pictured). MSRP: $60.

