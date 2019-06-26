JENSEN JWM45 Two-zone Stereo is Twice as Nice

Music is an important part of the motorhome lifestyle, inside and out of the coach. ASA Electronics now offers the JENSEN JWM45 Two-zone Stereo. Owners can enjoy their own music collections with Bluetooth streaming, MP3 playback via USB and a front auxiliary input. Or, 30 AM/FM station presets allow music delivery the old-fashioned way. The built-in CD player also handles DVDs, while the rear HDMI and RCA outputs facilitate easy set-up to the TV, and also allow for JCOM protocol when using a JENSEN TV. The JWM45 features two independently adjustable speaker zones, meaning you can play audio through the motorhome’s external and internal speakers, so you never miss a moment of your favorite song. The JWM45 is equipped with white LED backlight on the LCD screen and blue LED control buttons with adjustable brightness settings, and includes clock functions with alarm and sleep timer. MSRP: $156.99.

ASA Electronics | 877-305-0445