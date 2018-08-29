In the Spotlight

Lighting up an RV site when you’re away for the evening improves safety and enables you to see things clearly upon arrival. It can also be a nuisance to your neighbors. Optronics’ new UCL41 Series Scene Light is engineered to deliver an intense white LED beam at a 45-degree angle from its mounting position, making it easy to control the lighted area. Mounting the lamp higher creates a larger scene, while mounting it lower creates a smaller scene, and the lamps can be rotated before mounting to deliver light that is focused on the campsite. The low-profile surface-mount lamp is easy to install and requires only two mounting fasteners. Once the UCL41 is secured, a black- or chrome-coated plastic bezel snaps into position. The light is 12-volt DC, and requires only a 3⁄4-inch hole for the wire feed. The lamp is just 8.7 inches wide and less than 3 inches tall — and a mere 1.59 inches thick when installed. MSRP: $69.99

Optronics International | 800-364-5483 | www.optronicsinc.com