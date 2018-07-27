Hold Everything

We all enjoy a beverage while on the road or at the beach, and most of us carry along our phones as well. The problem is, it can be difficult to keep the phone safe from the dreaded space between the seat and the console, or either object out of the dirt once you’ve arrived at your destination. The STAND-Bi phone and beverage holder is designed to keep your cellphone and drink safe and secure in one convenient location. Each STAND-Bi comes with a snap-on sand spike, a detachable foot for a desk or a table, a built-in bottom that fits almost any vehicle cup-holder and a foam insert for the cup-holder (if necessary).

Each STAND-Bi is made of durable ABS plastic and is dishwasher-safe, UV-protected and made in the USA. The cellphone slot has been designed to accommodate most phones, while the cup-holder is manufactured to hold cups, glasses and bottles of various shapes and sizes. The STAND-Bi comes in a variety of colors and can even be customized. MSRP: $15.95.

Stand-Bi | 833-782-6324 | www.stand-bi.com