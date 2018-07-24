Furrion’s Waterproof LIT Speaker

Many of us prefer to march to the beat of our own soundtrack while on an outdoor adventure. The problem is, the small built-in speakers on smart devices are often not up to the task, let alone the damage they could suffer by getting wet and/or sandy. For added protection, Furrion has announced a new wireless outdoor Bluetooth speaker. Available in black or white, Furrion LIT speakers are designed to be waterproof (IPX7 rating), shockproof and sandproof, and even come with a built-in 100-lumen flashlight. The LIT streams wireless music via Bluetooth, while a pairing option allows users to connect two speakers together. The LIT also features an audio-in jack for connecting other devices. LIT speakers can be mounted with available accessories (sold separately) to a mountain bike, kayak or stand-up paddleboard. A built-in microphone allows the LIT to double as a speakerphone for hands-free calls. Its rechargeable battery provides up to 15 hours of music playback and charges quickly via USB, according to the company. MSRP: $99.99.

Furrion | 888-354-5792, www.furrion.com