Freedom Roads

Xantrex has expanded its popular Freedom series with the launch of four new models. The new Freedom X models — two inverters and two inverters with a built-in charger — offer users a number of features including extended surge for motor loads, faster transfer time for quick transition from shore to battery, a huge wiring bay with quick-connect AC terminals and an easy-to-read onboard LED display. Xantrex says design of the new Freedom X series’ improved climate protection means the inverter will provide full output in temperatures ranging from minus 4 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. All models include an internal 30-amp transfer switch and can be hardwired or installed with the optional GFCI outlet. Plus, the models with the built-in charger (X2000, XC2000) add power share, power factor correction, temperature compensation, dead-battery charging and custom charge algorithms for Li-Ion applications. All models meet UL458 regulatory standards. MSRPs range from $440-$775.

Xantrex | 800-670-0707 | www.xantrex.com