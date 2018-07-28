Fire to Go

To most, the campfire is a quintessential part of the motorhome experience. However, many campgrounds have rules prohibiting wood fires, and some neighboring RVers may not appreciate plumes of smoke invading their campsite. The Outdoor GreatRoom Co. introduces the portable Renegade Gas Fire Pit Table that’s manufactured to set up and take down quickly. At only 37 pounds, its compact size fits in most storage compartments, and setup is a one-person job. The Renegade features a 16-inch stainless-steel UL-listed gas burner with an adjustable LP-gas valve, resulting in a flame with a realistic pattern that produces up to 55,000 Btu on a bed of tempered fire glass. The top is a black powder-coated metal featuring a diamond-plate pattern that matches the burner cover, while the base is black powder-coated metal with removable legs for easy packing. The Renegade comes with a convenient carrying case for packing and transporting.

MSRP: $499.

Outdoor GreatRoom Co. | 866-303-4028 | www.outdoorrooms.com