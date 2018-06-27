Dual-Zone Delight

Music can be an important part of the motorhome lifestyle. Meals, entertaining guests or even simply relaxing in the living area are all enhanced by flipping on the radio and playing our favorite tunes. ASA Electronics recognizes this, and continues to upgrade its economical offerings with the release of the JENSEN JWM40 dual-zone wall-mount stereo. The JWM40 offers standard AM/FM tuning and presets, but users can also enjoy their personal music library with the CD/DVD player, plug in their favorite device with the 3.5 mm auxiliary or USB inputs, or stream audio files from a smart device using Bluetooth connectivity. The JWM40 is about more than music, as the unit is equipped with RCA input and RCA audio/video output on the rear of the stereo. A wireless remote is included for additional convenience. MSRP: $169.99.

ASA Electronics | 877-305-0445 | www.asaelectronics.com