Dometic’s RMD 10 a Cool add to Your RV

Dometic’s new generation RMD 10 series refrigerator is now available to consumers.

Previously available only at the manufacturer level, the popular RMD 10 features a patented double-hinged door allowing the fridge to be opened from either side. The door handle extends along the entire height of the refrigerator and enables easy opening. A new TFT display ensures a clear view of refrigerator settings and is controlled with an ergonomic knob. Fitted with an improved cooling unit, the RMD 10 achieves the best cooling performance in its class; the freezer can achieve sub-zero temperatures while operating in near 90 degree heat, according to the company. The RMD 10’s versatile interior space can be arranged with an accessory package of smart dividers and containers, allowing for better organization and improved visibility of refrigerator contents. MSRP: N/A as of press time.

Dometic Corp. | 800-366-3842