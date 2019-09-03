Popular inflatable tents, awnings and other outdoor leisure products from Europe now offered globally under the Dometic-brand umbrella

Dometic has announced its new portfolio of outdoor leisure products by incorporating and rebranding acquired Kampa products. The new Kampa Dometic portfolio includes inflatable awnings and camping tents, mobile furniture and other outdoor leisure accessories. Kampa’s distribution network is now integrated to Dometic’s, and all Kampa Dometic products and related service are available globally.

Peter Kruk, President of EMEA, Dometic says, “The Dometic brand is starting to be recognized as an outdoor leisure brand among consumers. The new Kampa Dometic portfolio will support this transition and our business strategy in expanding into the consumer segment.” The new Kampa Dometic portfolio was showcased for the first time at this year’s Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf. During the show, the new 2020 range was introduced to the market. Five key new models are listed below.

NEW PRODUCTS 2020

CLUB-AIR ALL SEASON 330/390

The awning for every environment: The new Club AIR All-Season offers a unique aesthetic and tons of headroom in the 2.75 m depth. The front and side panels can be completely zipped out, veranda style, for fresh ventilation and to lighten the load. Zip-on side extensions can increase the awning size as required. The new zip-on front canopy completes the look and provides plenty of relief on hot summer days.

WINTER AIR PVC 260

Now there’s no off-season: The world’s first inflatable winter awning, Winter AIR PVC comes complete with snow support poles, a double mud wall, storm straps and tarzan pegs as standard. Its super tough Weathershield™ PVC material ensures this awning stands up to the most extreme snowy conditions.

LEGGERA AIR

Mobile Touring just got easier: Featherweight Weathershield™ 150D polyester material and a compact 2.4 m depth make the Leggera AIR the fastest Kampa Dometic awning to set-up and take-down, yet there is no compromise on quality. Single point inflation, storm straps, lots of ventilation, and an optional canopy guarantee the Leggera AIR is ideal for tourers seeking a lightweight awning at a great value.

RALLY AIR PRO 240 T/G

Inflatable drive-away tailgate awning: The new Rally AIR Pro 240 T/G has been purpose built to fit onto panel van conversions with a rear barn door, simply open doors and let the living area flow into the awning. Single point inflation AirFrame technology ensures set-up is always fast and simple. This new model’s Dual-Pitch™ roof system offers plenty of head room and allows you to leave it on site while you explore the local area.

RALLY AIR ALL-SEASON 330 D/A

The ultimate drive-away awning: The new All-Season version of the Rally AIR 330 Drive-Away combines a rugged seasonal pitch material with an easy to set up Single Point Inflation AirFrame. Zip-out the front and side panels to use the awning veranda style and reduce the weight.

