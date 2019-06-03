Dometic PLB40 Portable Lithium Battery

Perfect for off-grid camping, the Dometic PLB40 lithium battery was designed to run 12-volt DC appliances — specifically, Dometic’s line of CFX mobile compressor coolers. The compact 40-Ah battery can power the CFX 40W for 40 hours on a single charge, according to Dometic.

An integrated LCD display shows battery capacity, charging status and output. Two USB ports allow for mobile-device charging, and a built-in handle makes for easy carrying. The battery can be charged via a 12-volt DC or 120-volt AC source, or solar power.

MSRP: $849.99