Clear the Way

KING has introduced two new satellite TV antennas with first-ever clear covers for use with DISH and DirecTV satellite services. The new DISH Tailgater Pro VQ4900 and new KING Quest Pro VQ4800 for DirecTV are designed for either portable or permanent mount applications. The clear, smoke-tinted cover allows users to easily see which way the satellite is pointing, and looks cool, to boot. Both units weigh 8 pounds and are only 13½ inches tall, making them highly portable and easy to store. Both are also fully automatic and support multiple TVs. The simple setup process includes automatic satellite acquisition and switching, while easily viewable internal indicator lights keep users informed of antenna performance and signal strength. The units feature dual coaxial outputs and are made using weather-resistant materials to help combat the elements. Both are covered by a 2-year warranty for parts (1 year for labor). MSRP for the DISH Tailgater Pro antenna is $379; the KING Quest Pro has an MSRP of $549.

KING | 952-922-6889 | www.kingconnect.com