Fleetwood RV and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) have teamed up to create the ultimate in luxury, power and performance with the launch of the Freedom Bridge Foundation, which was revealed at a dealer event in Decatur, Indiana.

The new Freedom Bridge pairs FCCC’s legendary, modular XCM chassis with a newly re-engineered version of Fleetwood’s bridge foundation. Utilizing FCCC’s XCM chassis allows for a more integrated, seamless foundation compared with pre-built basements dropped on rails; the full integration of Freedom Bridge’s design also eliminates any need for anti-camber rails as often found on competitive coaches.

“Freedom Bridge’s foundation combines the unrivaled strength and storage capacity of Fleetwood RV’s exclusive modular design with the high-performance innovation of an FCCC chassis — all backed by the nation’s largest service support network,” said Doug Miller, sales manager for Fleetwood’s Class A Diesel division. “Freedom Bridge pairs performance and peace of mind together, perfectly — and we’re excited to begin bringing it to market right away.”

Freedom Bridge comes equipped with a number of FCCC’s innovative features, including V-Ride rear suspension system, OptiView LED instrument cluster and the all-new DriveTech steering system with column-mounted controls.

Additional features include:

● I-Beam construction offering a higher torsion rating for exceptional durability without sacrificing comfort

● Re-engineered slide rail placement allowing for additional pass-through storage for increased capacity and easier access

● Double-thick flooring for increased durability and flooring strength and minimized exterior sound

● Dual-side fuel fills to provide access to 100-gallon tank from either side of the RV

● Wedge tank design to ensure thorough drainage of black and gray-water tanks

The Freedom Bridge XCM foundation can be found on Fleetwood’s Discovery LXE, Discovery and Pace Arrow LXE models.

“We are honored to partner with Fleetwood on Freedom Bridge and help them continue to set the standard for luxury, power and performance in the industry,” said Jeremy Buckmeier, RV Product Manager for FCCC. “Freedom Bridge seamlessly blends high-tech components with a stronger, lighter frame for superior strength, capacity and performance – which is why we’ve already seen great interest and excitement among Fleetwood’s dealer partners about this product.”

