Thor Motor Coach’s all-new motorhome is a great choice for off-grid camping

It was less than a year ago that Thor unveiled the Sequence, a concept Class B motorhome built on the RAM ProMaster 3500 chassis. That concept is now a reality. The Sequence 20L is designed with younger-at-heart adventurers in mind, and is outfitted with the latest technology to help keep owners off the grid, in comfort and in style. A 7-inch touchscreen in the cockpit is compatible with Apple and Android devices, while the Rapid Camp+ multiplex wiring system makes set up a breeze. An available exterior package includes bike and roof racks and a patio awning, while the GoPower 190-watt solar charging system enables boondocking with aplomb. The Winegard ConnecT 2.0 4G/Wi-Fi system ensures electronic connectivity in even the most remote campsites. The Euro-inspired interior is adorned with large windows; sleek, rounded cabinets; and plenty of overhead storage. The galley features a 12-volt DC electric refrigerator, microwave, glass stove top, solid-surface countertop and pull-out extension (there’s a second extension near the entry). Dual twin beds can be combined to form a king bed, while the rear of the motorhome houses the wet bath and a wardrobe. A Truma Combi Eco water heater/furnace offers residential comfort and convenience.

Quick Info

Chassis: RAM ProMaster 3500

Engine: 3.6L V-6 gas

Fuel cap: 24 gal

GVWR: 9,350 lbs

Exterior length: 20’ 11”

Exterior width: 81”

Exterior height with A/C: 9’ 5”

Wheelbase: 159”

Freshwater cap: 26 gal

Black-/gray-water cap: 13.5 gal/13.3 gal

Base MSRP: $91,875

Thor Motor Coach | 800-860-5658, www.thormotorcoach.com