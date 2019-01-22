Experience brand new RV resorts near the Colorado Rockies and South Carolina Coast

Sun RV Resorts is preparing to open two more of their Signature Sun RV Resorts this summer. Guests can expect an upscale experience offering a wide range of lodging options and recreational possibilities.

Carolina Pines RV Resort is located near the coastal resort town of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and River Run RV Resort is just two hours from Denver in Granby, Colorado. Both resorts offer a variety of luxurious lodging experiences at competitive prices along with a slew of recreation activities to choose from.

Reservations are now being accepted at both resorts for active travelers planning their summer vacations.

South Carolina Coastal Fun Near Myrtle Beach

At Carolina Pines, travelers can camp in luxury just a short shuttle ride from all the fun and excitement of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Accommodations & Amenities

Located less than 30 minutes from Myrtle Beach, off of State Route 90, Carolina Pines will be a “game changer” for travelers. This upscale RV resort is nestled amid the towering native pine trees of South Carolina and features large, full hookup RV sites capable of accommodating any modern or luxury rig.

No RV? No problem. Carolina Pines offers vacation rentals ranging from cozy one-room cabins to fully appointed vacation homes. The Carolina Cottages are built to create a home-away-from-home vacation experience.

Carolina Pines also offers several resort-style amenities, providing a one-of-a-kind getaway. At the resort, guests will be able to savor a unique take on southern hospitality. Tap into your inner daredevil at the waterpark, play a round of miniature golf, cool off with a cold beer, then revel in some down-home dining.

Explore the local area with quick and convenient access to everything the iconic Myrtle Beach region has to offer. A shuttle service will whisk guests to beaches and attractions up and down the Grand Strand, a legendary stretch of Atlantic shoreline.

Book Your Stay

Carolina Pines allows a two-night minimum for pre-booking compared to a week minimum like other resorts in the area. Rates start as low as $60 for RV sites and $129 for a Carolina Cottage.

Stay up-to-date on the progress of Carolina Pines by visiting the resort’s Facebook page. To book your next summer vacation, go to CarolinaPinesRVResort.com. But don’t wait too long; reservations are projected to fill up quickly!

Recreation in the Rockies

Explore the Rocky Mountains with a stay at River Run RV Resort, situated along the headwaters of the Colorado River.

Luxury Lodging Options

This full-service RV resort offers accommodations that span the lodging spectrum. Phase one will include more than 400 sites that range from spacious full hookup RV and adventure tent sites to furnished mountain cottage and unique glamping rentals.

Ample Amenities

River Run’s extensive list of amenities includes two dining options, making it easy for guests to stay well-fed and entertained without ever leaving the property. In addition to an on-site lake with paddleboarding and kayaks, water enthusiasts can enjoy a zero-entry pool, three hot tubs, and access to the headwaters of the Colorado River.

There are also bocce ball courts, a yoga lawn, sports court complex, event lawn and amphitheater, fire pits, playground, and an off-leash dog park. Indoors, River Run will offer a wellness center with state-of-the-art fitness and spa services, mini bowling alley, an arcade, and laundry facilities.

Rocky Mountain Attractions

Nearby, the Arapahoe National Forest and Rocky Mountain National Park will entice River Run guests to explore the Rocky Mountains’ beautiful terrain. Anglers can go boating on Grand Lake, Colorado’s largest natural body of water, while hikers and bikers can follow fantastic trails. Winter guests will discover world-class skiing and snowboarding at nearby Winter Park Resort as well as easy access to snowmobiling, ice-fishing, cross-country skiing and more.

Book Your Stay

For information and reservations, please call (888) 814-7202 or visit RiverRunRVResort.com. For inspiration on future travel to River Run, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Sun RV Resorts offers over 130 locations across the U.S. and southern Ontario, Canada.